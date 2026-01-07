Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
07.01.2026 19:15:00
Is Amazon Stock a Buy for 2026?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just wrapped up what most investors would consider a failure in 2025, at least for the stock. Amazon's stock rose about 5%, trailing the S&P 500's performance of 16%. Nobody who invested in Amazon expected it to lose to the market, but 2026 could be a year for it to bounce back and regain its status as a market-beating stock.If you followed Amazon's business throughout 2025, it may come as a surprise that its stock underperformed the market, as its results were quite strong. If Amazon can produce another year of strong results, I have no doubt that it will be a great stock pick for 2026. There are a lot of signs that point in that direction, and I think it makes Amazon one of the top stocks to buy now.Image source: Amazon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Amazon
|12.12.25
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.12.25
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.12.25
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.12.25
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.12.25
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
