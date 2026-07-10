American Express Aktie
WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092
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10.07.2026 17:15:00
Is American Express Stock a Bargain?
American Express (NYSE: AXP) has stumbled out of the gate and is down by roughly 10% halfway through the year. However, that can soon change when the global payments company reports earnings on July 24. First-quarter earnings had some good signs, and the valuation has become more enticing thanks to the sell-off.Image source: Getty Images.Fundamentally, American Express is still performing well. An 11% year-over-year increase in revenue came with a 15% year-over-year boost in net income. Amex has held on to double-digit growth rates for a while, as reflected in its 13.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for revenue over the past three years. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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