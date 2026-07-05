American Express Aktie
WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092
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05.07.2026 14:57:00
Is American Express Stock a Millionaire Maker?
Credit cards are big business in the United States, where consumers collectively hold over $1.25 trillion in debt. American Express (NYSE: AXP) has been around since the 1800s, was at the forefront of the rise of credit cards, and remains one of the finance industry's power players, known as a premium brand associated with businesses and high earners.The company's closed-loop business model as the card issuer, lender, and payment processor has afforded it unique flexibility and made the stock a big winner, outperforming the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) over its lifetime. Here's why American Express stock can still make investors millionaires, albeit slowly.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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