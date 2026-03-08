Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
08.03.2026 18:15:00
Is Meta Platforms Stock Going to $800?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has been one of the most promising stories of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom so far. You may know the company best for its social media apps -- Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp -- but Meta also is very present in the world of AI. The company has major AI ambitions and has been investing heavily in the area.But, in recent weeks, along with other tech players, Meta stock has faltered. This is as investors grapple with a series of concerns, from geopolitical to industry-specific. What's most weighed on Meta are these industry-related worries, with the idea that the AI revenue opportunity may not match the spending levels we've seen.Still, Meta has been reporting solid earnings growth, and the overall message from the AI community is that demand continues to roar higher. With this in mind, could Meta stock reach $800? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
