Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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03.06.2026 16:15:00

Is Microsoft Stock a Value Trap or a Generational Opportunity?

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is facing investor scrutiny over its lofty AI spending plans, but its enterprise ecosystem may be strengthening. Azure, Copilot, Microsoft 365, GitHub, and security products give Microsoft multiple ways to monetize AI across infrastructure and software. Is now the time to buy Microsoft at today's prices?Stock prices used were the market prices of May 23, 2026. The video was published on June 2, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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