Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
|
11.02.2026 15:00:00
Is Nike Stock Going to $100?
There aren't many companies that have the brand recognition that Nike (NYSE: NKE) does. Over the decades, its leadership within the sportswear market has supported its financial success. And with its marketing prowess, the business has resonated with people all over the world.It's not always an easy journey, however. This consumer discretionary stock is not winning right now, as its price has declined 56% in the past five years (as of Feb. 6). Does Nike have what it takes to get to $100 per share?Image source: Nike.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.
|
10.02.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones steigt mittags (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Nike-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Nike-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.26