Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
16.01.2026 14:47:00
Is Tesla Stock a Buy Before Jan. 28?
Last year, technology stocks once again proved to be a worthy investment decision thanks to a bullish narrative surrounding the prospects of artificial intelligence (AI). When it comes to AI, one of the most scrutinized companies is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) -- and for good reason.Tesla CEO Elon Musk might be one of the greatest marketers of all time. The serial entrepreneur has a knack for captivating investor enthusiasm -- often promising grand innovations that will change the world. But as the old saying goes, actions speak louder than words. Last year, Tesla stock gained a rather mundane 11.4% -- underperforming both the S&P 500 (up 16.4%) and Nasdaq Composite (up 20.4%). There are several reasons why the once-unstoppable growth stock has entered a lower gear. Spoiler alert: There's a major disconnect between what Musk has promised and what Tesla has actually delivered.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
