Alphabe a Aktie
ISIN: ARDEUT116159
|
30.11.2025 02:05:00
Is This the Undiscussed Reason Buffett Just Bought Alphabet (Google) Stock?
The investing community was abuzz with the news last week that Warren Buffett and his team at Berkshire Hathaway had bought only one new stock in the third quarter, and it was Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOG).That was a significant departure from Buffett's classic stance of generally avoiding tech stocks. He does already own stakes in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon, but one could argue that he bought them for other reasons. For example, one can argue that Apple is really a consumer goods company, since it sells devices. Amazon, meanwhile, has a massive retail business, and, in any case, Buffett has explicitly stated that it was one of his investing managers, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, who made the call to buy it. However, he has repeatedly expressed his admiration for Jeff Bezos.Alphabet, though, is more of a pure tech investment, and the team at Berkshire Hathaway bought it during a period when it was continuing to trim its stake in Apple. The conglomerate sold almost 41.8 million shares of Apple -- about 14.9% of its position as of the end of Q2. Based on its average price during the period, that would have amounted to sales of around $9.4 billion. Yet thanks to Apple's share price growth across that quarter, the value of Berkshire's stake in the iPhone maker still grew by about $3.2 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
