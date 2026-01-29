Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
|
29.01.2026 16:01:00
Is Walmart an Underrated Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock?
Investing in tech stocks may seem like the obvious way to benefit from the growth in artificial intelligence (AI), but the reality is that there are many industries that will have opportunities to leverage the new technologies that come from it. Retail, for example, has room for many added efficiencies due to AI when it comes to not only the in-store experience but also delivery.One company that looks to be leading the AI revolution in retail is Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT). While the big-box retailer is known for being a safe, blue-chip stock for its consistency and reliability, could it also make for an underrated AI stock to own over the long haul?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
