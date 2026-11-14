Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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14.11.2026 15:54:58
Italy Fines Meta €805 Mln Over Android Gallery Data Access
(RTTNews) - Italy's privacy regulator has imposed a 805 million euros penalty on Meta Platforms Ireland after finding that the company accessed photos, videos, and related information stored on Android devices without obtaining specific user permission.
The case focuses on a Facebook feature that offered users photo and video suggestions from their phone galleries while they were browsing the app. According to the authority, the feature allowed access to gallery content without providing users with clear information and a separate consent process.
The regulator's investigation began after a consumer complaint and included a technical review of how the feature operated. Following its findings, the authority ordered Meta to switch off the feature by default within 60 days and seek explicit consent before accessing gallery content.
The decision adds to growing scrutiny of how major technology companies handle personal data and user permissions in mobile applications
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|06.11.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.11.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.11.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|581,90
|3,38%
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