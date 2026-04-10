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WKN DE: A0YBDU / ISIN: CH0102484968

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10.04.2026 15:24:54

Julius Baer announces leadership update

Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Personnel
Julius Baer announces leadership update

10-Apr-2026 / 15:24 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zurich, 10 April 2026 – Julius Baer Group today announced that Evie Kostakis, Chief Financial Officer, will be stepping down from her role to pursue another international leadership opportunity following an orderly transition, expected to be in the second half of the year. Succession planning is underway, and her successor will be announced in due course. Evie Kostakis will remain with the Group until year-end 2026 in order to ensure a smooth transition with her designated successor.

 

Stefan Bollinger, CEO of Julius Baer, said: “I am grateful for Evie’s leadership and unwavering dedication to our organisation. Over her 13 years at Julius Baer, the last six of which as Deputy CFO and, since 2022, Group CFO, she has been instrumental in driving our strategic footprint optimisation, improving our operational efficiency, strengthening our investor base,  diversifying our funding profile, spearheading technology transformation in the Finance area, and building a best-in-class Finance organisation. Evie’s steadfast leadership has been crucial in re-positioning Julius Baer for long-term success.”

“On a personal note, I want to share my appreciation for her support and guidance since I joined Julius Baer. On behalf of the Executive Board and the Board of Directors, I would like to thank her and wish her all the best for her next chapter.”

 

Contacts
Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888
Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256

About Julius Baer
Julius Baer is the leading independent Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of 2025, assets under management amounted to CHF 521 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, Lisbon, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Julius Baer Group Ltd.
Bahnhofstrasse 36
8010 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 888 11 11
E-mail: info@juliusbaer.com
Internet: www.juliusbaer.com
ISIN: CH0102484968
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2306654

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2306654  10-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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