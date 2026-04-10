Julius Bär Aktie
WKN DE: A0YBDU / ISIN: CH0102484968
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10.04.2026 15:24:54
Julius Baer announces leadership update
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Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Personnel
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zurich, 10 April 2026 – Julius Baer Group today announced that Evie Kostakis, Chief Financial Officer, will be stepping down from her role to pursue another international leadership opportunity following an orderly transition, expected to be in the second half of the year. Succession planning is underway, and her successor will be announced in due course. Evie Kostakis will remain with the Group until year-end 2026 in order to ensure a smooth transition with her designated successor.
Stefan Bollinger, CEO of Julius Baer, said: “I am grateful for Evie’s leadership and unwavering dedication to our organisation. Over her 13 years at Julius Baer, the last six of which as Deputy CFO and, since 2022, Group CFO, she has been instrumental in driving our strategic footprint optimisation, improving our operational efficiency, strengthening our investor base, diversifying our funding profile, spearheading technology transformation in the Finance area, and building a best-in-class Finance organisation. Evie’s steadfast leadership has been crucial in re-positioning Julius Baer for long-term success.”
“On a personal note, I want to share my appreciation for her support and guidance since I joined Julius Baer. On behalf of the Executive Board and the Board of Directors, I would like to thank her and wish her all the best for her next chapter.”
Contacts
About Julius Baer
Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, Lisbon, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.
For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Julius Baer Group Ltd.
|Bahnhofstrasse 36
|8010 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 888 11 11
|E-mail:
|info@juliusbaer.com
|Internet:
|www.juliusbaer.com
|ISIN:
|CH0102484968
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2306654
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2306654 10-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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