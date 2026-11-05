Logitech: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its second-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings call, held on Oct. 27, 2026, Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) announced a 2% constant-currency net sales increase and $231 million in non-GAAP (adjusted) operating income. Market share gains across core peripherals and sustained demand for workplace video gear continue to protect profitability during a broader downturn in personal computer shipments. Three things management said stand out.

Logitech increased sales of pointing devices and keyboards while global personal computer (PC) shipments shrank 20%. Rather than relying on new computer purchases, the business expands market share by selling upgraded peripherals directly to the existing installed base.

Net sales in video collaboration (VC) grew 12% in constant currency during the second quarter. Mandated return-to-office policies and mandatory upgrades for aging hardware continue to create non-discretionary enterprise demand.

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