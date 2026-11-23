Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) has spent plenty of time convincing investors its vehicles deserve attention. But building an impressive electric vehicle (EV) is one thing. Convincing people to pull the trigger on a big-ticket purchase can prove more challenging.

A customer might love the range, performance, and design, then wonder where they'll get it serviced in a pinch. Admiring a car online is easy, but signing the paperwork when support feels far away, combined with Lucid's financial uncertainty? That's a tougher sell, especially for a young EV maker such as Lucid.

Lucid is introducing another twist within its European strategy, and it's possible the move could help Lucid convince more buyers to jump on board without needing to operate more locations itself.

Continue reading