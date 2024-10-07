|
Major shareholder notification
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
7.10.2024 15:25:07 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Major shareholder announcements
Ørsted A/S (Ørsted) hereby announces, in accordance with section 30, cf. section 38, of the Danish Capital Markets Act that Equinor ASA (Equinor) has today notified Ørsted that on 7 October 2024 Equinor increased its shareholding in Ørsted to above 5 % and that following this increase Equinor owns 41,197,344 shares in Ørsted corresponding to 9.8 % of the voting rights and share capital in Ørsted.
The information provided in this announcement does not change Ørsted’s previous financial guidance for the financial year 2024.
