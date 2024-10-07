Ørsted A/S (Orsted)

Major shareholder notification



07-Oct-2024 / 15:25 CET/CEST





7.10.2024 15:25:07 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Major shareholder announcements

Ørsted A/S (Ørsted) hereby announces, in accordance with section 30, cf. section 38, of the Danish Capital Markets Act that Equinor ASA (Equinor) has today notified Ørsted that on 7 October 2024 Equinor increased its shareholding in Ørsted to above 5 % and that following this increase Equinor owns 41,197,344 shares in Ørsted corresponding to 9.8 % of the voting rights and share capital in Ørsted.

The information provided in this announcement does not change Ørsted’s previous financial guidance for the financial year 2024.

Global Media Relations

Tom Christiansen

+45 99 55 60 17

tomlc@orsted.com

Investor Relations

Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig

+45 99 55 90 95

IR@orsted.com

About Ørsted

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,400 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

Attachments

News Source: Ørsted A/S