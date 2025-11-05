Orsted Aktie
Completion of rights issue and strong execution of business plan
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
5.11.2025 08:00:01 CET | Ørsted A/S | Interim report (Q1 and Q3)
Today, Ørsted’s Board of Directors approved the interim report for the first nine months of 2025.
Ørsted has taken significant steps in delivering on its strategic priorities during the third quarter. This includes the strengthening of its capital structure through the completion of the rights issue and the divestment of a 50 % equity stake in the 2.9 GW Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm in the UK. The operational performance has remained solid, and Ørsted reiterates its full-year EBITDA guidance.
Rasmus Errboe, Group President and CEO of Ørsted, says in a comment to the interim report for the first nine months of 2025:
“I’m satisfied with the good progress across our entire construction portfolio and our solid operational performance. Despite lower wind speeds in the quarter, we have increased the generation by 8 % compared to Q3 2024 through a combination of higher availability rates for our offshore portfolio and ramping up generation from Gode Wind 3 in Germany.”
“We’ve significantly strengthened Ørsted’s financial robustness with the completion of the rights issue and the agreement to divest a 50 % stake in our Hornsea 3 project in the UK. I’m pleased with the strong support from our shareholders. I see this as a strong indication that our investors see significant potential in Ørsted and in the offshore wind industry. Our key focus is to continue delivering on our business plan, which will enable Ørsted to remain a global leader of offshore wind with a strong foothold in Europe.”
Highlights from the execution of our business plan in Q3
We have made good progress on our 8.1 GW offshore wind construction portfolio, including the completed installation of the remaining offshore substations for the Northeast programme in the US. Once the current construction portfolio is fully commissioned, the projects will contribute with an annual EBITDA run rate of DKK 11 to 12 billion.
We have continued our efforts to improve our competitiveness. We announced an adjustment of our organisation through a reduction of approx. 2,000 positions towards the end of 2027. This is necessary as it increases our competitiveness and is a natural consequence of our strategic focus on offshore wind in Europe and the completion of our construction portfolio during 2026 and 2027.
Guidance
Results for 9M 2025
Earnings from our offshore sites amounted to DKK 16.1 billion in 9M 2025, up 5 % compared to the same period last year. The increase was mainly due to higher availability, partly offset by lower wind speeds.
Profit for the period totalled DKK 6.5 billion, DKK 0.4 billion higher than in 9M 2024. Return on capital employed (ROCE) came in at 2.0 %. ROCE adjusted for impairment losses and cancellation fees in 9M 2025 was 10.2 %.
About Ørsted
