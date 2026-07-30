MasterCard Aktie
WKN DE: A0F602 / ISIN: US57636Q1040
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30.07.2026 14:09:24
Mastercard Incorporated Profit Advances In Q2
(RTTNews) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings came in at $4.388 billion, or $4.97 per share. This compares with $3.701 billion, or $4.07 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $4.453 billion or $5.04 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 14.1% to $9.277 billion from $8.133 billion last year.
Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $4.388 Bln. vs. $3.701 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.97 vs. $4.07 last year. -Revenue: $9.277 Bln vs. $8.133 Bln last year.
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