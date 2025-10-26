Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

26.10.2025 14:00:00

Meet the Spectacular Vanguard ETF With Almost 40% of Its Portfolio Invested in Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon

Growth stocks have been the undisputed market leaders for an extended period of time. Consider this statistical nugget: For the five years ended Oct. 20, the S&P 500 Growth index returned 60.6% compared to 56.7% for the S&P 500. Much of the leadership exhibited by big growth stocks is attributable to the "Magnificent Seven" -- the seven behemoth tech and tech-affiliated stocks that have been multi-year market juggernauts. That group includes Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon.Put simply, investors who owned some or all of that quartet over the past few years are likely pleased with the portfolio's performance. On the other hand, getting it exactly right with the Magnificent Seven, or any other corner of the equity market for that matter, is no easy feat.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
