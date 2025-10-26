Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
26.10.2025 14:00:00
Meet the Spectacular Vanguard ETF With Almost 40% of Its Portfolio Invested in Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon
Growth stocks have been the undisputed market leaders for an extended period of time. Consider this statistical nugget: For the five years ended Oct. 20, the S&P 500 Growth index returned 60.6% compared to 56.7% for the S&P 500. Much of the leadership exhibited by big growth stocks is attributable to the "Magnificent Seven" -- the seven behemoth tech and tech-affiliated stocks that have been multi-year market juggernauts. That group includes Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon.Put simply, investors who owned some or all of that quartet over the past few years are likely pleased with the portfolio's performance. On the other hand, getting it exactly right with the Magnificent Seven, or any other corner of the equity market for that matter, is no easy feat.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
28.10.25
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich letztendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.25
|Microsoft-Aktie gesucht: Börsenwert übersteigt 4-Billionen-Dollar-Marke - OpenAI-Beteiligung inzwischen bei 27 Prozent (dpa-AFX)
|
28.10.25
|Gewinne in New York: Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.25
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.25
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Microsoft-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Microsoft von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.25
|Gewinne in New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones zum Start steigen (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.25
|Apple joins Microsoft and Nvidia in elite $4tn valuation club (Financial Times)
|
28.10.25
|OpenAI restructuring pushes Microsoft’s valuation above $4tn (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|28.10.25
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.10.25
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.10.25
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|03.10.25
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.10.25
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.10.25
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.10.25
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|03.10.25
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.10.25
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.10.25
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.10.25
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|03.10.25
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|197,10
|-0,11%
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|20 060,00
|2,87%
|Apple Inc.
|231,75
|0,43%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|26 980,00
|4,33%
|Microsoft Corp.
|468,30
|0,52%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|179,08
|2,09%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Zinsentscheid: ATX fester -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus -- Nikkei mit Rekordhoch -- Feiertag in Hongkong
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist zur Wochenmitte ein leichtes Plus zu sehen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt nicht recht vom Fleck kommt. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte in Fernost verbuchten am Mittwoch teilweise große Gewinne.