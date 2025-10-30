Merck Aktie
WKN DE: A0YD8Q / ISIN: US58933Y1055
|
30.10.2025 11:56:03
Merck Boosts FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, biopharmaceutical company Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025.
For fiscal 2025, Merck now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.93 to $8.98 per share on sales between $64.5 billion and $65.0 billion. Previously, the company expected $8.87 to $8.97 per share on sales between $64.3 billion and $65.3 billion.
On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $8.89 per share on sales of $64.81 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
