Merck Aktie
WKN DE: A0YD8Q / ISIN: US58933Y1055
|
03.02.2026 12:48:22
Merck Guides FY26 Below Estimates - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, biopharmaceutical company Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026.
For fiscal 2026, Merck now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.00 to $5.15 per share on sales between $65.5 billion and $67.0 billion.
On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.63 per share on sales of $67.58 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
In Tuesday's pre-market trading, MRK is trading on the NYSE at $112.50, down $0.87 or 0.77 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Merck Co.
|
20:04
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones verbucht Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen am Mittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
16:02
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones zum Start mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.26
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones leichter (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Dienstagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.26
|ROUNDUP: US-Pharmakonzern Merck & Co enttäuscht mit Prognose für 2026 (dpa-AFX)
|
03.02.26