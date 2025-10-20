Merck Aktie
Merck Starts Construction Of $3 Bln Manufacturing Facility At Its Elkton, Virginia Site
(RTTNews) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), known as MSD outside of the U.S. and Canada, announced Monday the start of construction for a $3 billion, 400,000-square-foot pharmaceutical manufacturing facility at its Elkton, Virginia, site.
Merck's investment in the Center of Excellence for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing is part of a more than $70 billion investment beginning in 2025 to expand domestic manufacturing and research and development to drive its long-term growth. This will not include any future business development transactions in R&D.
The $3 billion expansion builds on Merck's nearly 85-year history in Elkton, Virginia, enhancing the site with a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical Center of Excellence. This will include both Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient and Drug Product investment supporting small molecule manufacturing and testing.
The investment will potentially lead to the creation of more than 500 full-time roles as well as 8,000 construction jobs.
