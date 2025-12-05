Merck Aktie

Merck für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YD8Q / ISIN: US58933Y1055

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.12.2025 02:29:15

Merck Unit Gets FDA Conditional Approval For EXZOLT CATTLE-CA1 To Treat Key Cattle Parasites

(RTTNews) - Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc.(MRK), announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted conditional approval for EXZOLT CATTLE-CA1 (fluralaner topical solution).

This inovative product belongs to the newest class of parasiticides known as isoxazolines. Formulated as a pour-on solution, EXZOLT CATTLE-CA1 is effective in preventing and treating infestations caused by New World screwworm (Cochliomyia hominivorax) larvae, which lead to myiasis in cattle.

In addition, the product has received conditional approval for the treatment and control of cattle fever tick (Rhipicephalus microplus), further expanding its potential role in safeguarding livestock health and productivity.

EXZOLT CATTLE-CA1 is a pour-on that delivers the active ingredient fluralaner to act systemically against infestations. It is approved for use in beef cattle two months of age and older, and in replacement dairy heifers under 20 months. It is not approved for use in bulls intended for breeding (one year of age and older), dairy calves, and veal calves. There is a 98-day meat withdrawal period.

EXZOLT CATTLE-CA1 will be available by prescription in 1 L or 5 L presentations in the first quarter of 2026. Use of EXZOLT CATTLE-CA1 is restricted to the labeled indications; off-label or extra-label use is prohibited by federal law for conditionally approved products.

Merck Animal Health recently received market authorization in Mexico for this product for the prevention and treatment of New World screwworm to help control the spread of the parasite and protect cattle.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Merck Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Merck Co.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Merck Co. 87,40 -0,46% Merck Co.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.12.25 Paul Singer investiert in Etsy, Pinterest & Co.: Die wichtigsten Aktien im Elliott-Portfolio in Q3 2025
03.12.25 Jeremy Granthams Investmentstrategie in Q3 2025: Das Aktienportfolio im Überblick
02.12.25 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf US-Zinssenkung: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX letztlich fester -- DAX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester - Kräftiges Plus in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas fester. Der DAX legte im Donnerstagshandel ebenso zu. Die US-Börsen tendierten letztlich in verschiedene Richtungen. In Asien notierten die Börsen überwiegend im Plus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen