Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

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17.07.2026 22:09:00

Meta Platforms: AI Return on Invested Capital Is Uncertain (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is a $1.7 trillion company. Its family of apps counts 3.56 billion daily active users. And it arguably benefits from the most powerful network effects on the face of the planet. All signs point to it being an elite business.However, there are deep questions about how it will fare in the coming years. That's because it's also a hyperscaler, and forecasts it will spend $125 billion to $145 billion on AI data center capital expenditures in 2026 alone. Analysts expect even bigger outlays from it in 2027.But whether there will be a profitable payoff on these colossal expenditures is a huge point of uncertainty.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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