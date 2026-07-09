Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
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10.07.2026 00:05:00
Micron Technology Is Quietly Setting Up for a Strong Earnings Catalyst
Most of the attention on Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) sits on high-bandwidth memory and the artificial intelligence data center boom. That story is real, but it hides a different shift in how the company sells its products -- a shift that could shape the next earnings report more than any single chip.In the first week of July, Micron announced two strategic customer agreements within six days of each other. A strategic customer agreement is, in plain terms, a promise from a buyer to keep buying.On July 1, it signed a deal with General Motors to secure a long-term supply of memory for the automaker's next vehicle platforms. On July 6, Micron announced a similar pact with Ford Motor Company. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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