Incredible Holdings Aktie

Incredible Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270

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30.10.2026 11:05:02

Microsoft Just Announced Incredible News for Nvidia Shareholders

The artificial intelligence (AI) story has been the focus of investors in recent times, but in a different way than in earlier stages of this tech boom. In those initial quarters, investors piled into AI stocks, recognizing the potential of AI to transform businesses and drive earnings growth and share price performance. In many cases, they made the right bet, with hardware and services companies generating explosive growth. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been one of the biggest winners as it dominates the AI chip market.

But over the past year, investors have started to worry about the AI story, with the idea that tech giants building out infrastructure may be overspending. This has weighed on the performance of some of these stocks and prompted investors to pay particularly close attention to tech companies' spending plans.

Nvidia has continued to report double- and triple-digit growth, but its stock performance hasn't been as eye-popping as in the past. For example, Nvidia stock climbed more than 1,100% over the past three calendar years, but the stock is only up 15% this year.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs 0,00 0,00% Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 29 100,00 -0,61% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 468,00 -1,08% Microsoft Corp.
NVIDIA Corp. 183,42 -2,74% NVIDIA Corp.

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