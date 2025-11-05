Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
05.11.2025 19:37:00
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 9.7 Billion Reasons to Buy This Monster Artificial Intelligence (AI) Data Center Stock Hand Over Fist
For the last few years, some of the biggest winners of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution have been chip designers and cloud computing service providers. Now, as hyperscalers continue racing to procure as many graphics processing units (GPUs) as possible and accelerate their data center footprints, a new pocket of the AI realm is beginning to emerge: infrastructure.Within the broader infrastructure opportunity, neocloud services have risen in popularity throughout 2025. A neocloud is a specialized service in which businesses can rent access to GPUs through cloud-based infrastructure. To date, the most popular neocloud providers include CoreWeave, Oracle, and Nebius Group.However, a new player is entering the spotlight: Iren (NASDAQ: IREN). Let's explore what makes Iren such a unique opportunity as the AI infrastructure boom continues to fire on all cylinders.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
