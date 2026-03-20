Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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20.03.2026 20:00:00
Microsoft Stock Is Cheap, and Could Be a Generational Opportunity
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has stumbled into one of the market's most fascinating contradictions. The stock is down, AI spending is exploding, and fear is rising, yet the long-term engine may be getting stronger. This setup could either mark the start of a painful reset or a rare chance to buy a dominant compounder while sentiment is still broken.Stock prices used were the market prices of March 13, 2026. The video was published on March 19, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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20.03.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones startet mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
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18.03.26
|Microsoft weighs legal action over $50bn Amazon-OpenAI cloud deal (Financial Times)
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17.03.26
|Microsoft reshuffles AI team to catch up on Copilot and model building (Financial Times)
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17.03.26
|Microsoft-Aktie seit Jahresbeginn unter Druck: Das lastet auf dem Tech-Giganten (finanzen.at)
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17.03.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Microsoft-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Microsoft von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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13.03.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones sackt letztendlich ab (finanzen.at)
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13.03.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones legt am Nachmittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
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13.03.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones am Freitagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)