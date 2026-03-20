Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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20.03.2026 20:00:00

Microsoft Stock Is Cheap, and Could Be a Generational Opportunity

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has stumbled into one of the market's most fascinating contradictions. The stock is down, AI spending is exploding, and fear is rising, yet the long-term engine may be getting stronger. This setup could either mark the start of a painful reset or a rare chance to buy a dominant compounder while sentiment is still broken.Stock prices used were the market prices of March 13, 2026. The video was published on March 19, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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