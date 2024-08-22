22.08.2024 22:08:42

Microsoft To Phase Out Control-panel Feature In Windows

(RTTNews) - Microsoft (MSFT) announced via a blog post that it is in the process of gradually retiring the traditional Control Panel, a long-standing feature of the Windows operating system, in favor of the more modern and user-friendly Settings app.

This shift is part of Microsoft's ongoing efforts to streamline the user experience and provide a more contemporary interface that aligns with current design trends and user expectations.

In its announcement, Microsoft emphasized that while the Control Panel will still be accessible in the current versions of Windows, this is primarily to ensure compatibility for users who rely on it for specific settings that have not yet been migrated to the Settings app.

This approach allows users to continue modifying their system settings without disruption during the transition period. However, the company has made it clear that it intends to migrate all remaining Control Panel settings to the Settings app.

The Settings app was first introduced in 2012 with the launch of Windows 8, marking a significant shift in how users interact with system settings. In contrast, the Control Panel has been a foundational component of the Windows operating system since its very beginning in 1985, with the release of Windows 1.0.

According to the "System configuration tools in Windows" section on Microsoft's official website, the transition to the Settings app is already in progress. While the company has not provided a specific timeline for when the Control Panel will be completely removed, it is anticipated that this phase-out will occur once all remaining settings have been successfully transferred to the Settings app in the coming months.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

12.08.24 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
31.07.24 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
31.07.24 Microsoft Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.07.24 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
31.07.24 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Microsoft Corp. 377,35 0,86% Microsoft Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Jackson Hole: ATX und DAX vorbörslich höher -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zum Handelsbeginn am Freitag marginal höher notieren. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien finden am Freitag keine geneinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen