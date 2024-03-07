|
07.03.2024 21:44:03
Microsoft's Engineer Accuses Copilot Of Producing Disturbing Content: CNBC
(RTTNews) - According to a CNBC report, Engineer Shane Jones, who has been with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) for six years has raised safety concerns with the Federal Trade Commission or FTC regarding Microsoft's AI image generator and its refusal to remove Copilot Designer despite warnings of its potential to create harmful images.
Jones informed CNBC that he had repeatedly alerted Microsoft to the disturbing content generated by the tool after he took it upon himself to test the tool's vulnerabilities and was troubled by the disturbing images it produced.
Despite his warnings, Microsoft did not take down the tool, implement safeguards, or update its rating to mature in the Android store. Instead, Microsoft directed him to report the issue to OpenAI, the creator of the DALL-E model used in Copilot Designer's outputs.
After receiving no response from OpenAI, Jones publicly called out OpenAI on LinkedIn and, following instructions from Microsoft's legal team to remove the post, he reached out to lawmakers and other stakeholders, including the FTC and Microsoft's board of directors, as reported by CNBC.
In his letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan, Jones stated that Microsoft and OpenAI have been aware of these issues since at least October and will "continue to market the product to 'Anyone. Anywhere. Any Device'" unless the FTC intervenes.
Expressing concerns about Microsoft's approach to responsible AI, Jones highlighted the harmful content generated by Copilot Designer, including images depicting sex, violence, underage drinking, drug use, political bias, misuse of trademarks, and conspiracy theories.
Jones expressed his dismay to CNBC about the lack of mechanisms to report and combat the global spread of harmful images, stressing the need for Microsoft to invest in its safety team to implement essential protections.
He disclosed that the Copilot team is overwhelmed by complaints, receiving "over 1,000 product feedback messages every day." Due to this purported understaffing, Microsoft is presently only addressing "the most blatant issues," Jones informed CNBC.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
07.03.24
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
07.03.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 notiert zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
07.03.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones beendet den Donnerstagshandel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
07.03.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
07.03.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 nachmittags steigen (finanzen.at)
|
07.03.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite stärker (finanzen.at)
|
07.03.24
|Börse New York in Grün: So steht der S&P 500 am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
07.03.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones mittags stärker (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|372,25
|-0,37%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinshoffnungen und US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick: ATX und DAX pendeln um die Nulllinie -- Wall Street vor freundlichem Handelsauftakt -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenschluss mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bringen die starken Vorgaben keinen Schwung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind unterdessen stabile Notierungen zu sehen. Die Wall Street dürfte etwas fester eröffnen. An den größten Börsen in Asien waren am Freitag Gewinne zu sehen.