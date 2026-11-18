ServiceNow Aktie
WKN DE: A1JX4P / ISIN: US81762P1021
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18.11.2026 16:20:02
Monday.com vs. ServiceNow: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
As enterprises rush to automate their operations, choosing between high-growth software leaders is a pivotal decision for many investors. Is Monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) or ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) the better buy today?
Monday.com provides a versatile work management platform that helps teams customize workflows without complex coding. ServiceNow focuses on deep enterprise integration, connecting disparate IT and business processes through its massive AI platform. Both companies are scaling rapidly, but they serve different tiers of the market and carry distinct financial profiles for long-term investors.
Monday.com operates an AI-driven work platform that allows organizations to build their own software applications. By serving nearly 250,000 customers globally, the company simplifies project management and customer relationship management tasks for teams of all sizes. The company serves many different industries, often competing with other prominent software firms in the tech stocks category.
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Nachrichten zu ServiceNow Inc
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17.11.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
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17.11.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 notiert am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
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17.11.26
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12.11.26
|S&P 500-Wert ServiceNow-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in ServiceNow von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
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05.11.26
|S&P 500-Wert ServiceNow-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in ServiceNow von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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29.10.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
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29.10.26
|ServiceNow-Aktie im Sinkflug: So fielen die Quartalszahlen aus (finanzen.at)
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29.10.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 schwächer (finanzen.at)
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|ServiceNow Inc
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|0,58%