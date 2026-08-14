Nagarro Aktie

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WKN DE: A3H220 / ISIN: DE000A3H2200

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14.08.2026 14:03:23

Nagarro Boards Recommend Shareholders To Accept Galaxy Germany Holding Takeover Offer

(RTTNews) - Friday, Nagarro SE (NGRRF.PK, NA9.F) announced that its Management Board and Supervisory Board have recommended all its shareholders to accept the public takeover offer by Galaxy Germany Holding SE, a company directly controlled by India-based Persistent Systems Limited.

This comes as the Boards have independently and carefully reviewed and evaluated the offer document. They believe that the offer price of EUR 81.00 per Nagarro share is adequate and fair, which exceeds the median of the target price expectations by research analysts of EUR 72.00 by approximately 12.5 percent and includes a premium of EUR 9.00.

The Boards expect the offer to allow shareholders to secure immediately and upfront a significant share of the targeted long-term value creation, without having to bear the execution risks and related temporary effects.

The acceptance period started on August 6, 2026, and will run till September 17, 2026.

As part of the private strategy and post-settlement, Galaxy Germany intends to pursue a delisting of the Nagarro shares from the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as soon as legally and practically possible.

Closing of the offer is anticipated in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2026 or the first quarter of calendar year 2027.

Currently, Nagarro's stock is trading at 77.90 euros, up 0.13 percent on the Frankfurt Exchange.

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Nagarro SE 78,00 0,32% Nagarro SE

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