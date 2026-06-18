Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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18.06.2026 18:42:53
Nebius Group Stock Is Soaring. Here's Why.
Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) has come a long way in a short time. The company was formed in 2024, emerging from the remnants of the Dutch holding company Yandex N.V., which was primarily a Russian internet company. But after Russia invaded Ukraine and Russian companies faced sanctions, Yandex shed its Russian assets and rebranded as Nebius, an artificial intelligence cloud services company.The newly formed Nebius began trading on Nasdaq on Oct. 21, 2024, and has been one of the biggest winners in the market ever since. The stock is up 1,320% since Nebius began trading, by far outperforming the overall market as investors recognized the critical role that data centers and computing capacity will have on the growth of AI. Shares jumped nearly 30% in the last week and are challenging the $300 mark.Now, Nebius is getting some more good news -- starting June 22, it will be a member of the Nasdaq-100 index, meaning the stock will be scooped up by many index funds, potentially pushing shares even higher.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nebius
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16.06.26
|Nebius completes acquisition of Eigen AI (EQS Group)
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15.06.26
|RTS-Wert Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Nebius von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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09.06.26
|Nebius launches Physical AI Living Lab for UK and European robotics startups built with NVIDIA technologies (EQS Group)
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08.06.26
|RTS-Wert Nebius-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Nebius von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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08.06.26
|Nebius expands in UK with more NVIDIA-powered infrastructure, more customers, and more cloud capabilities for agentic and enterprise AI (EQS Group)
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28.05.26
|Nebius to present at BofA Global Technology conference (EQS Group)
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28.05.26
|KI-Wunder Nebius-Aktie: Kursexplosion - jetzt noch einsteigen? (finanzen.at)
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25.05.26
|RTS-Papier Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Nebius von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)