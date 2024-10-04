|
04.10.2024 14:30:42
New employee-elected board member
|
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
4.10.2024 14:30:39 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Changes board/management/auditors
Lara Jewinat, one of the employee-elected members of the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S, has stepped down as board member. The first alternate, Leticia Torres Mandiola (Lead Strategy Consultant, Commercial), has replaced Lara Jewinat as employee-elected board member of Ørsted A/S.
|
