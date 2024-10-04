Ørsted A/S (Orsted)

New employee-elected board member



04-Oct-2024 / 14:30 CET/CEST





4.10.2024 14:30:39 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Changes board/management/auditors

Lara Jewinat, one of the employee-elected members of the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S, has stepped down as board member. The first alternate, Leticia Torres Mandiola (Lead Strategy Consultant, Commercial), has replaced Lara Jewinat as employee-elected board member of Ørsted A/S.

For further information, please contact:

Global Media Relations

Tom Christiansen

+45 99 55 60 17

tomlc@orsted.com

Investor Relations

Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig

+45 99 55 90 95

ir@orsted.com

About Ørsted

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,400 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

Attachments

News Source: Ørsted A/S