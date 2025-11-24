NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
24.11.2025 21:20:00
Nvidia: There Was a Red Flag in Its Earnings Report, but Is the Stock Still a Buy?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued its streak of remarkable revenue growth in its third quarter (ended Oct. 26), as demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs) remains insatiable. However, there was one red flag in its report that investors should be aware of moving forward. Nonetheless, the stock jumped on the results, and it is now up more than 40% on the year.Let's dig into Nvidia's results and prospects to see whether investors should buy the stock or take some profits.Nvidia once again reported remarkable revenue growth, especially for a company of its size. For its fiscal Q3, its revenue soared 63% to $57 billion, easily topping the $54.9 billion consensus as compiled by LSEG. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS), meanwhile, climbed 67% to $1.30, coming in ahead of the $1.25 analysts expected.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
22:34
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones zum Handelsende in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
22:34
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ Composite beendet die Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
22:34
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Zum Ende des Montagshandels Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Montagshandel in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Montagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Börse New York: So steht der NASDAQ Composite am Montagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich fester (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 klettert am Montagmittag (finanzen.at)