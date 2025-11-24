NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
24.11.2025 14:15:00
Nvidia Beat Earnings, but Investors Are Asking the Wrong Question. Here's the Right One.
They say the sequel is never as good as the original, but Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) seems to be proving that wrong. Three years after the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT, which kicked off the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, Nvidia is still posting blockbuster results and blowing past Wall Street estimates quarter in, quarter out.The AI chip superstar reported revenue of $57 billion in the quarter, up 62% from the quarter a year ago. That actually represented an acceleration from the second quarter, when sales growth had slowed to 56%, and was well ahead of the consensus at $55.1 billion. Notably, that acceleration came without the return of significant revenue from China. Once again, growth in data center revenue, the focal point of the AI boom, was even stronger, up 66% to $51.2 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
