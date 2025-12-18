NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
18.12.2025 18:40:00
Nvidia Earns 69% of Its Revenue From the U.S. Here's How Tariffs Could Affect That in 2026.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the undisputed leaders in artificial intelligence hardware. Its parallel processors occupy a central role in data centers worldwide, as it holds an estimated 90% share of the market for AI accelerator chips.Technology companies in the U.S. are snatching up Nvidia's processors at the fastest rate -- 69% of the company's revenue comes from domestic sources right now, according to research from The Motley Fool. However, ever since President Donald Trump announced earlier this year that he was imposing steep new tariffs on nearly every other country, Nvidia has been forced to navigate a shifting set of U.S. trade policies.How might those tariffs and Trump's various trade conflicts impact Nvidia's U.S. revenue in 2026? Here are a few points to consider.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
