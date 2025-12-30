NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
31.12.2025 00:58:20
Nvidia Eyes Another Talent-Focused Acquisition: Report
NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is reportedly in advanced discussions for another M&A deal aimed at acquiring talent, as it faces pressure from Google's internal chip development.NVDA stock is moving. See the chart and price action here. A Focus on TalentNvidia is negotiating a deal to buy AI21 Labs in a transaction estimated to be worth between $2 billion and $3 billion, according to Ctech. Read Next: Top 10 Most Shorted Stocks: Lucid, MARA, Hims and More Insiders suggest the primary motivation for Nvidia is the startup's 200-person workforce, ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
