NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
31.12.2025 00:58:20

Nvidia Eyes Another Talent-Focused Acquisition: Report

NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is reportedly in advanced discussions for another M&A deal aimed at acquiring talent, as it faces pressure from Google's internal chip development.NVDA stock is moving. See the chart and price action here. A Focus on TalentNvidia is negotiating a deal to buy AI21 Labs in a transaction estimated to be worth between $2 billion and $3 billion, according to Ctech. Read Next: Top 10 Most Shorted Stocks: Lucid, MARA, Hims and More Insiders suggest the primary motivation for Nvidia is the startup's 200-person workforce, ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten