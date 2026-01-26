NVIDIA Unveils Open Earth-2 Weather AI Stack

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA on Monday unveiled a new NVIDIA Earth-2 family of open models, libraries, and frameworks for weather and climate AI, aiming to make AI-driven forecasting more accessible worldwide.

Unveiled at the American Meteorological Society's Annual Meeting, the company said Earth-2 delivers the industry's first fully open, accelerated weather AI software stack. The toolkit includes pretrained models, customization recipes, frameworks, and inference libraries designed to speed forecasting workflows, from ingesting observation data to producing 15-day global forecasts and localized storm predictions.

NVIDIA added that Earth-2 allows organizations to run, fine-tune, and deploy production-ready weather AI on their own infrastructure, helping unify previously fragmented weather and climate AI capabilities.

Early users include Brightband, The Weather Company, the U.S. National Weather Service, Israel Meteorological Service, Taiwan's Central Weather Administration, and companies in energy, trading and financial risk analytics such as TotalEnergies, Eni, Jua, AXA and S&P Global Energy.