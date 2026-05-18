NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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18.05.2026 13:11:00
Nvidia vs. AMD: Which Is the Better Buy Now?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) both trade near all-time highs, and for good reason. But in this video, I'll discuss why these stocks might not be as "expensive" as you might think, and if they're still worth buying right now.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of May 14, 2026. The video was published on May 15, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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