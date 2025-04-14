ON Semiconductor Aktie

ON Semiconductor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 930124 / ISIN: US6821891057

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
14.04.2025 23:03:17

Onsemi Terminates Efforts To Acquire Allegro MicroSystems

(RTTNews) - onsemi (ON) Monday said it has terminated its efforts to acquire Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) and withdrawn its all-cash proposal to acquire Allegro for $35.10 per share.

The company said it continues to believe that a combination of these companies would have brought two highly complementary businesses together, benefiting their respective customers and delivering immediate value to Allegro shareholders, onsemi has determined there is no actionable path forward.

In connection with the announcement, onsemi intends to continue to allocate capital towards the Company's existing share repurchase program.

"onsemi is committed to taking a disciplined approach to capital allocation and maximizing long-term stockholder value," said Hassane El-Khoury, president and CEO, onsemi. "While we continue to believe that a combination with onsemi would be beneficial to all stakeholders of both companies, after careful consideration, we have decided to withdraw our acquisition proposal given the reluctance of Allegro's Board of Directors to fully engage and explore our proposal. We continue to respect both the leadership team at Allegro as well as its talented base of employees."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ON Semiconductor Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ON Semiconductor Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Allegro Microsystems Inc Registered Shs 19,20 0,00% Allegro Microsystems Inc Registered Shs
ON Semiconductor Corp. 31,49 2,11% ON Semiconductor Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13.04.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.04.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 15
12.04.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.04.25 KW 15: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.04.25 KW 15: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Zollpolitik im Fokus: Wall Street beendet Montagshandel fester -- ATX und DAX schließen weit im Plus -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten am Montag klar in der Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen legten zum Wochenstart zu. Asiens Börsen verbuchten am Montag kräftige Zuschläge.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen