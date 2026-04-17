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17.04.2026 10:00:13

Partners Group closes latest private equity secondaries program with over USD 9 billion of total commitments

Partners Group / Key word(s): Funds
Partners Group closes latest private equity secondaries program with over USD 9 billion of total commitments

17.04.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 17 April 2026

<div> <ul type="disc"><li><span><span><strong>The Program's investor base is highly diversified, reflecting broad global appetite for the strategy </strong></span></span></li> <li><span><span><strong>The closing of the Program, which is already 60% committed, follows an intense period of investment activity for Partners Group</strong></span></span></li> <li><span><span><strong>Partners Group has a long track record in the private equity secondaries space, having made its first investment in 1998</strong></span></span></li> </ul><!-- sh_cad_2 --><p><span><span>Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, has closed its eighth private equity secondaries program ("the Program") with over USD 9 billion of total client commitments. The Program includes a closed-end fund as well as other bespoke mandates and vehicles that invest alongside the fund.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_3 --></p> <p><span><span>The Program's investor base is comprised of institutions across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the US, reflecting broad global appetite for the strategy. Around one third of new commitments came from markets outside of Europe, with the largest individual commitments from investors in the Asia-Pacific region. Partners Group's partners and employees, together with affiliates of the firm, also made meaningful commitments to the Program.</span></span> <div class="ad-wrapper-aut-sidebar"> <div id="adnz_m_rectangle_2"></div> </div> </p> <p><span><span>The Program is already 60% committed, with the seed portfolio offering investors access to a diversified portfolio of investments that consists of assets managed by high quality GPs globally. The final closing follows an intense period of investment activity for Partners Group's private equity secondaries business, which invested more than USD 4 billion globally last year. Across all secondaries opportunities, <a href="/aktien/partners_group-aktie">Partners Group</a> follows a thematic investment approach, which involves leveraging insights from the firm’s private equity directs business to identify sectors with strong tailwinds. </span></span><!-- sh_cad_5 --></p> <p><span><span>The mature, active closed-end funds from Partners Group's previous private equity secondaries programs are all top quartile performers, according to MSCI Burgiss. Partners Group has a long track record in the secondaries space, having invested around USD 40 billion globally since making its first investment in 1998. </span></span><!-- sh_cad_6 --></p> <p><span><span>Anthony Shontz, Partner, Co-Head Private Equity Partnership Investments, Partners Group, says: "The successful closing of our eighth private equity secondaries program highlights the global appeal of our investment approach. We are uniquely positioned with one of the largest teams of direct investment professionals and industry experts, which means we have the ability to perform in-depth underwriting as we work closely with GPs to create custom solutions. We are grateful for the trust our clients have in us."</span></span><!-- sh_cad_7 --></p> <p><span><span>Partners Group's Private Equity business has USD 86 billion in assets under management globally, with strategies covering directs and secondaries investments.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_8 --></p> </div> </div><div markup="footer"><p><span><span><strong>About Partners Group </strong><br/> Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2’000 professionals and over USD 185 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties, and special opportunities. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9a656233df69a58dcbe72431c9452591&application_id=2310472&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;"><u>www.partnersgroup.com</u></a> or follow us on <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7ab37d436186f85f9b01d8a03a606755&application_id=2310472&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;"><u>LinkedIn</u></a>.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_9 --></p> <p><span><span><strong>Partners Group media relations contact</strong><br/> Henry Weston<br/> Phone: +44 207 575 2593<br/> Email: <a href="mailto:henry.weston@partnersgroup.com" style="text-decoration: underline;"><u>henry.weston@partnersgroup.com</u></a></span></span><!-- sh_cad_10 --></p> </div></div> <br/><hr/><p> End of Media Release<br/> View original content: <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=de0966557a2a05c0025691fb3852a8de&application_id=2310472&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" target="_blank">EQS News</a> <!-- sh_cad_11 --></p> <hr/></td> </tr></table><table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Language:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">English</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Company:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">Partners Group</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">Zugerstrasse 57</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">6341 Baar</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">Switzerland</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Phone:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">+41 41 784 60 00</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Fax:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">+ 41 41 784 60 01</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">E-mail:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Internet:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">ISIN:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">CH0024608827</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Valor:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">2460882 </td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">Listed:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">SIX Swiss Exchange</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">EQS News ID:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">2310472</td> </tr></table><br/><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"/> </tr></table><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"> </td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">End of News</td> <td align="left" valign="top">EQS News Service</td> </tr></table><table border="0" width="600" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td> <hr/></td> </tr></table><!-- sh_cad_12 --><p> 2310472  17.04.2026 CET/CEST </p> <img src="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2310472&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a" alt="" width="0" height="0" border="0"/> </div> <div class="col-md-12 col-xs-12 blue-link"> <div> <a href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" style="float: left; padding-right: 26px;"> <img src="https://images.finanzen.at/images/unsortiert/wertpapierdepot-absichern-aktienchart-boerse-750493204-260.jpg"> </a> <div class="clear"></div> <strong> <a class="news_title" href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener"> Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien! 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topNews = ""; } else if (selectedId == "mediaNews") { news = []; topNews = null; } else if (selectedId == "agenciesNews") { news = []; topNews = null; } else if (selectedId == "externalNews") { news = []; topNews = null; } var tableString = "<table class='table table-small no-margin-bottom table-hover'>"; if (topNews != null) { tableString = topNews + tableString; } if (news== null || news.length < 1) { tableString += "<tr><td>Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.</td></tr>"; } else { tableString += "<colgroup><col class='date_time' /><col class='external_news_indicator' /><col class='last' /></colgroup>"; for (var i = 0; i < news.length; i++) { tableString += "<tr>"; for (var j = 0; j < news[i].Cells.length; j++) { var currentCell = news[i].Cells[j]; var cellCssClass = currentCell.CssClass; if (cellCssClass == null || cellCssClass.toString() == "") { tableString += "<td>"; } else { tableString += "<td class='" + cellCssClass + "'>"; } for (var k = 0; k < news[i].Cells[j].Content.length; k++) { var currentContent = news[i].Cells[j].Content[k]; var contentCssClass = currentContent.CssClass; if (contentCssClass == null || contentCssClass.toString() == "") { tableString += currentContent.Value; } else { tableString += "<div class='" + contentCssClass + "'>" + currentContent.Value + "</div>"; } } tableString += "</td>"; } tableString += "</tr>"; } } tableString += "</table>"; $('#detail-news-table').html(tableString); try { trackPI(); } catch (e) { } }; function insertNewsHelp() { var help = "Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eRelevant\u003c/strong\u003e: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eAlle\u003c/strong\u003e: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003evom Unternehmen\u003c/strong\u003e: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden"; $('#detail-news-table').html(help); try { trackPI(); } catch (e) { } }; </script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box"> <div class="div_inline"> <div> <h2 class="box-headline"> Analysen zu Partners Group AG </h2> </div> <a href="/analysen/partners_group" title="Analysen zu Partners Group AG" class="headline footer-more">mehr Analysen</a></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <ul class="box-nav" id="analysis-navigation"> <li class="active" id="allAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill">Alle</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="buyAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill">Buy</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="holdAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill">Hold</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="sellAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill">Sell</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class=" last" id="helpAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill"><div class="image_icon_questionmark"></div></a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> </ul> <span id="analysis-table"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> <span id="analysis-table-all" style="display: none"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> <span id="analysis-table-buy" style="display: none;"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> <span id="analysis-table-sell" style="display: none;"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> <span id="analysis-table-hold" style="display: none;"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> $('#analysis-navigation li').click(function () { if (this.id != "helpAnalysis") { updateAnalysisTable(this.id); } else { insertAnalysisHelp(); } }); function updateAnalysisTable(selectedId) { switch (selectedId) { case "buyAnalysis": $('#analysis-table').html($('#analysis-table-buy').html()); break; case "holdAnalysis": $('#analysis-table').html($('#analysis-table-hold').html()); break; case "sellAnalysis": $('#analysis-table').html($('#analysis-table-sell').html()); break; default: $('#analysis-table').html($('#analysis-table-all').html()); } try { trackPI(); } catch (e) { } }; function insertAnalysisHelp() { var help = "Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Partners Group AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eAlle\u003c/strong\u003e: Alle Empfehlungen\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eBuy\u003c/strong\u003e: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. \u0026quot;kaufen\u0026quot; oder \u0026quot;buy\u0026quot;\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eHold\u003c/strong\u003e: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. \u0026quot;halten\u0026quot; oder \u0026quot;neutral\u0026quot;\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eSell\u003c/strong\u003e: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. \u0026quot;verkaufen\u0026quot; oder \u0026quot;reduce\u0026quot;\u003cbr/\u003e"; $('#analysis-table').html(help); try { trackPI(); } catch (e) { } }; </script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <link href="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/jVal/jVal.css?v=20260401.2" rel="stylesheet" title="" type="text/css" /> <div style="display: none"><input class="ajax-token" id="__atts" name="__atts" type="hidden" value="2026-04-18-00-48-02" /> <input class="ajax-token" id="__ath" name="__ath" type="hidden" value="u63va486MZJSYcT1EmKmRCevGROjlb1uMavkEq1th14=" /> <input class="ajax-token" id="__atcrv" name="__atcrv" type="hidden" value="((13449 * 782) + 7925)" /> </div> <input type="hidden" name="loginUrl" value="/myfinanzen?r=%2fnachrichten%2faktien%2fpartners-group-closes-latest-private-equity-secondaries-program-with-over-usd-9-billion-of-total-commitments-1036032529" /> <div style="display: none;"> <div id="addInstrumentToPortfolioBox"> <div class="box depot_add"> <div class="box-headline"> <span class="addentry">Eintrag hinzufügen</span> <span class="editentry" style="display: none">Eintrag bearbeiten</span> </div> <div id="divInstrumentAddedInfo"> Hinweis: <b>Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln?</b> Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision<sup>*</sup> pro Trade? <b><a class="text-underline" href="https://g.finanzen.net/fnbfatfi1601md" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Hier informieren!</a></b> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box state_success statebox" id="addInstrumentToPortfolioSuccess" style="display: none; height: 40px;"> <div class="state_icon" style="float: left;"></div> Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! <span style="text-decoration:underline;"> <a id="addToPortfolioSuccessLink">Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln</a>.</span> </div> <div class="box state_error flex grid--d-none" id="addInstrumentToPortfolioError"> <div class="content flex"> <div class="state_icon"></div> <div class="state_content width-auto" id="addInstrumentToPortfolioError_content"> Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten! </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="addInstrumentToPortfolioForm" style="display: none" class="table-responsive"> <form id="addInstrumentForm"> <div class="box state_info" id="NoPortfoliosHint" style="display: none"> <div class=""> <div class="state_icon"></div> <div class=""> <span id="NoPortfoliosHint_NoDepots" style="display: none">Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben.</span> <span id="NoPortfoliosHint_NoWatchlists" style="display: none">Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.</span> </div> </div> </div> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioInstrumentId" value="" /> <table class="table table-small no-margin-bottom addInstrumentToPortfolioForm"> <colgroup> <col> <col class="last"> </colgroup> <tr id="NoPortfoliosInput" style="display: none"> <td class="text_right"> <span id="NoPortfoliosHint_TextNoDepots" style="display: none">Portfolioname:</span> <span id="NoPortfoliosHint_TextNoWatchlists" style="display: none">Watchlistname:</span> </td> <td> <input type="text" id="NewPortfolioName" style="text-align: left; width: 200px" jval="{valid:Validation.String.NotEmpty, message:'*'}" /> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioTypeId" /> </td> </tr> <tr id="PortfolioList"> <td class="text_right">Portfolio:</td> <td> <select id="PortfolioId"> <!-- <option value="-1">--- Bitte wählen:</option> <optgroup id="depots_group" label="Portfolios"></optgroup> <optgroup id="watchlists_group" label="I18N_portfolio#select#watchlists"></optgroup> --> </select> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Name:</td> <td> <span id="PortfolioInstrumentName"></span> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioInstrumentIsin" /> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Typ:</td> <td> <span id="PortfolioInstrumentTypeName"></span> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioInstrumentTypeId" /> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">ISIN:</td> <td><span id="PortfolioInstrumentIdentifier"></span></td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Börse:</td> <td><select id="PortfolioInstrumentExchange"></select></td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem" id="PortfolioSizeRow"> <td class="text_right">Anzahl:</td> <td> <input type="text" id="PortfolioInstrumentSize" class="text_right" jval="{valid:function (val) { return val.length > 0 && !isNaN(convertLocalDecimalToStandardDecimal(val)) }, message:'*'}" value="1" /> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Aktueller Kurs:</td> <td> <span id="PortfolioLastQuote"></span> <span id="PortfolioLastQuoteCurrency"></span> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Kurszeit:</td> <td><span id="PortfolioLastQuoteTime"></span></td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Kaufpreis:</td> <td> <input type="text" id="PortfolioBuyingPrice" class="text_right" jval="{valid:function (val) { return val.length > 0 && !isNaN(convertLocalDecimalToStandardDecimal(val)) }, message:'*'}" /> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioBuyingPriceCurrencyValue" /> <span id="PortfolioBuyingCurrencyId"></span> <!-- <select id="PortfolioBuyingCurrencyId"> <option value="-1">--- Bitte wählen:</option> </select> --> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Kaufdatum:</td> <td> <span id="PortfolioBuyingDate">18.04.2026 00:48</span> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem" id="PortfolioBuyingWorthRow"> <td class="text_right">Kaufwert:</td> <td> <input type="text" id="PortfolioBuyingWorth" class="text_right" disabled /> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioExchangeRateValue" /> EUR </td> </tr> <tr> <td></td> <td> <div class="button bgBlue" id="SaveInstrumentToPortfolio"> <span class="addentry">Hinzufügen</span> <span class="editentry" style="display: none">Speichern</span> </div> </td> </tr> <!-- <tr class="f_wl hidden"> <td class="text_right">I18N_portfolio#entry#lower_limit:</td> <td><input type="text" id="PortfolioLowerLimit"/></td> </tr> <tr class="f_wl hidden"> <td class="text_right">I18N_portfolio#entry#upper_limit:</td> <td><input type="text" id="PortfolioUpperLimit"/></td> </tr> --> </table> </form> </div> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> var token = { __atts: $('.ajax-token[name=__atts]').val(), __ath: $('.ajax-token[name=__ath]').val(), __atcrv: window.eval($('.ajax-token[name=__atcrv]').val()) }; $(document).ready(function () { Portfolio.linkToDepotOverview = "/myfinanzen/portfolio-und-watchlist"; Portfolio.linkToDepotDetail = "/myfinanzen/portfolio"; Portfolio.linkToWatchlistOverview = "/myfinanzen/watchlist"; Portfolio.linkToWatchlistDetail = "/myfinanzen/watchlisten-details"; Portfolio.applicationCurrencyCode = 'EUR'; getQuoteAndExchange = function () { return Portfolio.getQuoteAndExchange(); }; calculateExchange = function () { return Portfolio.calculateExchange(); }; $('#PortfolioInstrumentSize').unbind('change').change(calculateExchange); $('#PortfolioBuyingPrice').unbind('change').change(calculateExchange); $('#PortfolioBuyingDate').unbind('change').change(getQuoteAndExchange); }); </script> </div><div class="col-md-4 col-xs-12 "><div class="box-bg"><div class="box"> <h2 class="box-headline"> <a href="/nachrichten">Newssuche</a> </h2> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-12 col-xs-12"> <form id="newsSearchForm" action="/nachrichten/suchergebnisse" method="post"> <table class="table table-small no-margin-bottom no-border news-table-input"> <tbody> <tr> <td class="no-padding-left"> <input type="text" name="_newsSearchTerm" value="" placeholder="Suchtext" class="fond-input"> </td> <td> <a href="javascript:void(0);" onclick="$('#newsSearchForm').submit();" class="button white fullwidth"> GO </a> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </form> </div> </div> </div></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="ad-wrapper-aut-rectangle"> <div id="adnz_rectangle_1"></div> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box"> <div class="title"> <h2 class="box-headline">Aktien in diesem Artikel</h2> <div class="spacer-10"></div> </div> <div id="zero-detail-integration" class="zero-detail-integration zero-detail-integration-popup" style="display: none"> </div> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small no-margin-bottom" style="table-layout:fixed"> <colgroup> <col width="40%" /> <col width="16%" /> <col width="17%" /> <col width="17%" /> </colgroup> <tbody> <tr> <td > <a href="/aktien/partners_group-aktie">Partners Group AG</a><div class="hidden-xs hidden-sm" style="float:left; margin-top:5px;"> <div data-linkbuysell data-linkbuysell-isin="CH0024608827" data-linkbuysell-wkn="A0JJY6" data-linkbuysell-name="Partners Group AG" data-linkbuysell-url="partners_group"> <div class="zero-buy-button"> <div id="buybuttonnewsZero" class="zero-buy-button--name hidden-xs">Aktie kaufen</div> </div> </div> </div> <input type="hidden" name="buyurl" id="buyurl-Partners Group AG-aktie" value="CH0024608827"> <input type="hidden" name="sellurl" id="sellurl-Partners Group AG-aktie" value="A0JJY6"> </td> <td > 1 034,00 </td> <td > <span class="colorGreen font-color-green">4,47%</span> </td> <td > <img src="data:image/gif;base64,R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP///yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7" class="lazy" data-original="https://pproxy.finanzen.at/cst/FinanzenAtRedesign/Share/chart.aspx?instruments=16,2460882,16,814&style=minigrau4018&period=OneYear&timezone=W.+Europe+Standard+Time" alt="Partners Group AG" onclick="window.location.href= '/chart/partners_group'" style='cursor:pointer' title="Partners Group AG 1 Jahr Chart"/> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div> <script> function openZero(isin, wkn, name, url) { $.ajax({ url: "/Ajax/ZeroDetailsIntegrationPopUp", type: "post", data: { Isin: isin, Wkn: wkn, Name: name, URL: url }, dataType: 'html', success: function (v) { $('.zero-detail-integration').html(v); $('.zero-detail-integration').show(); }, error: function (error) { } }); } document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () { document.querySelectorAll("[data-linkbuysell]").forEach(function (btn) { var isin = btn.getAttribute('data-linkbuysell-isin'); var wkn = btn.getAttribute('data-linkbuysell-wkn'); var name = btn.getAttribute('data-linkbuysell-name'); var url = btn.getAttribute('data-linkbuysell-url'); btn.addEventListener('click', function () { openZero(isin, wkn, name, url); }); }); }); function closeZero() { $('.zero-detail-integration').empty(); $('.zero-detail-integration').hide(); }; function handleCookie(broker) { switch (broker) { case 'FNB': 3 if (document.getElementById('hide-buysell-disclaimer').checked) { CreateCookie("hide-buysell-disclaimer", "yes", 365); } break; case 'hellobank': if (document.getElementById('hide-buysell-disclaimer-hellobank').checked) { CreateCookie("hide-buysell-disclaimer-hellobank", "yes", 365); } break; case 'bankdirekt': if (document.getElementById('hide-buysell-disclaimer-bankdirekt').checked) { CreateCookie("hide-buysell-disclaimer-bankdirekt", "yes", 365); } break; case 'DEGIRO': if (document.getElementById('hide-buysell-disclaimer-DEGIRO').checked) { CreateCookie("hide-buysell-disclaimer-DEGIRO", "yes", 365); } break; } } function CreateCookie(name, value, validityPeriodDays) { $.cookie(name, value, { expires: validityPeriodDays, path: '/', domain: 'finanzen.at' }); } </script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"><div class="box"> <h2 class="box-headline ">Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten</h2> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <tr> <td width="24%" >17.04.26</td> <td width="76%" ><a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/kw-16-die-gewinner-und-verlierer-der-atx-aktien-in-der-vergangenen-woche-1035999080" title="KW 16: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche">KW 16: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche</a></td> </tr> <tr> <td width="24%" >12.04.26</td> <td width="76%" ><a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/devisen/bitcoin-ether-&-co-in-der-vergangenen-woche-wochenbilanz-der-kryptowahrungen-in-kw-15-1035999090" title="Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 15">Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 15</a></td> </tr> <tr> <td width="24%" >12.04.26</td> <td width="76%" ><a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/rohstoffe/gold-oel-&-co-in-kw-15-die-tops-und-flops-unter-den-rohstoffen-1035999094" title="Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen">Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen</a></td> </tr> <tr> <td width="24%" >11.04.26</td> <td width="76%" ><a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/kw-15-so-performten-die-dax-aktien-in-der-vergangenen-woche-1035999086" title="KW 15: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche">KW 15: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche</a></td> </tr> <tr> <td width="24%" >11.04.26</td> <td width="76%" ><a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/diese-aktien-empfehlen-experten-zu-kaufen-1036006483" title="Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen">Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen</a></td> </tr> </table> </div> </div> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="ad-wrapper-aut-rectangle"> <div id="adnz_rectangle_2"></div> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"> <div class="box"> <h2 class="box-headline">Börse aktuell - Live Ticker</h2> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <a href="/nachrichten/aktien/boerse-aktuell-17-04-2026-1036032006"><strong>Hoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: US-Börsen letztich mit starken Gewinnen - teils neue Rekorde -- ATX und DAX gehen klar fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus</strong> <br/>Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex stiegen zum Wochenende klar an. 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