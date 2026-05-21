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21.05.2026 10:00:13

Partners Group launches new Total Return Strategy

Partners Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Partners Group launches new Total Return Strategy

21.05.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 21 May 2026

<div> <ul type="disc"><li><span><span><strong>The Strategy will focus on control private equity investments designed to deliver both recurring income and long</strong><strong>-</strong><strong>term equity appreciation</strong></span></span></li> <li><span><span><strong>The Strategy is targeting mid-teens total gross returns, alongside a targeted initial gross annual dividend yield of approximately 5-8%</strong></span></span></li> <li><span><span><strong>The investment focus will be on assets in resilient, foundational sectors that exhibit strong durability and limited disruption risk</strong></span></span></li> </ul><!-- sh_cad_2 --><p><span><span>Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, today launches its new Total Return Strategy ("TRS" or "the Strategy"), a control private equity strategy focused on lower leverage, income-generating investments designed to deliver both recurring income and long-term equity appreciation.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_3 --></p> <p><span><span>The Strategy will target high-quality businesses globally with durable cash flows and strong market positions across foundational sectors, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, transportation & logistics, healthcare, consumer products and services, and business services. Target assets will exhibit long-term resilience, essential demand, and limited exposure to technological disruption.</span></span> <div class="ad-wrapper-aut-sidebar"> <div id="adnz_m_rectangle_2"></div> </div> </p> <p><span><span>Through employing conservative capital structures and prioritizing sustainable distributions alongside disciplined value creation, the Strategy aims to deliver accelerated cash yields, reduced financial risk, and greater duration flexibility relative to traditional buyout strategies. TRS is targeting mid-teens total gross returns, alongside a targeted initial gross annual dividend yield of approximately 5-8%.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_5 --></p> <p><span><span>The Strategy complements Partners Group’s existing private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties, and special opportunities offerings, further expanding the firm’s range of differentiated solutions tailored to client objectives. TRS will leverage Partners Group's global investment team and platform, including its sourcing network, thematic research, entrepreneurial governance model, and industry-leading value creation and operating capabilities.   </span></span><!-- sh_cad_6 --></p> <p><span><span>David Layton, Chief Executive Officer, Partners Group, says: "As private markets continue to evolve, investors are increasingly seeking strategies that balance income generation with equity upside while managing downside risk. Our Total Return Strategy is the first of its kind in the industry and reflects our ability to adapt to changing market conditions and evolving client preferences. Given the scale and characteristics of the target opportunity set, we see significant potential to grow this strategy over time."</span></span><!-- sh_cad_7 --></p> <p><span><span>Todd Miller, Partner, Head Total Return Strategy, Partners Group, adds: "The Strategy builds on Partners Group’s deep sector expertise, but with a distinctly longer-term and lower-risk approach that unlocks access to a new set of high-quality assets not typically targeted in traditional buyouts. We aim to invest in market-leading companies with strong free cash flow and durable competitive positions, including select businesses with moderate cyclicality. Supported by Partners Group's active ownership approach and a rigorous governance framework, we believe the Strategy can consistently deliver attractive risk-adjusted outcomes across market cycles."</span></span><!-- sh_cad_8 --></p> </div> </div><div markup="footer"><p><span><span><strong>About <a href="/aktien/partners_group-aktie">Partners Group</a> </strong><br/> Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2’000 professionals and over USD 185 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties, and special opportunities. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9a656233df69a58dcbe72431c9452591&application_id=2331308&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;"><u>www.partnersgroup.com</u></a> or follow us on <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7ab37d436186f85f9b01d8a03a606755&application_id=2331308&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;"><u>LinkedIn</u></a>.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_9 --></p> <p><span><span><strong>Partners Group media relations contact</strong><br/> Henry Weston<br/> Phone: +44 207 575 2593<br/> Email: <a href="mailto:henry.weston@partnersgroup.com" style="text-decoration: underline;"><u>henry.weston@partnersgroup.com</u></a></span></span><!-- sh_cad_10 --></p> </div></div> <br/><hr/><p> End of Media Release<br/> View original content: <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bfb43f1214a8914f2d3e87bfc0b631e0&application_id=2331308&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" target="_blank">EQS News</a> <!-- sh_cad_11 --></p> <hr/></td> </tr></table><table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Language:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">English</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Company:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">Partners Group</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">Zugerstrasse 57</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">6341 Baar</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">Switzerland</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Phone:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">+41 41 784 60 00</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Fax:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">+ 41 41 784 60 01</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">E-mail:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Internet:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">ISIN:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">CH0024608827</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Valor:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">2460882 </td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">Listed:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">SIX Swiss Exchange</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">EQS News ID:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">2331308</td> </tr></table><br/><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"/> </tr></table><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"> </td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">End of News</td> <td align="left" valign="top">EQS News Service</td> </tr></table><table border="0" width="600" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td> <hr/></td> </tr></table><!-- sh_cad_12 --><p> 2331308  21.05.2026 CET/CEST </p> <img src="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2331308&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a" alt="" width="0" height="0" border="0"/> </div> <div class="col-md-12 col-xs-12 blue-link"> <div> <a href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" style="float: left; padding-right: 26px;"> <img src="https://images.finanzen.at/images/unsortiert/wertpapierdepot-absichern-aktienchart-boerse-750493204-260.jpg"> </a> <div class="clear"></div> <strong> <a class="news_title" href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener"> Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien! 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class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/partners-group-announces-credit-rating-from-moodys-ratings-1035906156\" title=\"Partners Group announces credit rating from Moody\u0027s Ratings\"\u003ePartners Group announces credit rating from Moody\u0027s Ratings\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS 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class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/partners-group-to-sell-atnorth-for-an-ev-of-usd-4-billion-1035877612\" title=\"Partners Group to sell atNorth for an EV of USD 4 billion\"\u003ePartners Group to sell atNorth for an EV of USD 4 billion\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS 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class=\"wrap-text\" href=\"/nachrichten/aktien/partners-group-announces-planned-office-in-kuwait-expanding-its-presence-in-the-gcc-1035853898\" title=\"Partners Group announces planned office in Kuwait, expanding its presence in the GCC\"\u003ePartners Group announces planned office in Kuwait, expanding its presence in the GCC\u003c/a\u003e \u003cspan class=\"news_source\"\u003e(EQS 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topNews = ""; } else if (selectedId == "mediaNews") { news = []; topNews = null; } else if (selectedId == "agenciesNews") { news = []; topNews = null; } else if (selectedId == "externalNews") { news = []; topNews = null; } var tableString = "<table class='table table-small no-margin-bottom table-hover'>"; if (topNews != null) { tableString = topNews + tableString; } if (news== null || news.length < 1) { tableString += "<tr><td>Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.</td></tr>"; } else { tableString += "<colgroup><col class='date_time' /><col class='external_news_indicator' /><col class='last' /></colgroup>"; for (var i = 0; i < news.length; i++) { tableString += "<tr>"; for (var j = 0; j < news[i].Cells.length; j++) { var currentCell = news[i].Cells[j]; var cellCssClass = currentCell.CssClass; if (cellCssClass == null || cellCssClass.toString() == "") { tableString += "<td>"; } else { tableString += "<td class='" + cellCssClass + "'>"; } for (var k = 0; k < news[i].Cells[j].Content.length; k++) { var currentContent = news[i].Cells[j].Content[k]; var contentCssClass = currentContent.CssClass; if (contentCssClass == null || contentCssClass.toString() == "") { tableString += currentContent.Value; } else { tableString += "<div class='" + contentCssClass + "'>" + currentContent.Value + "</div>"; } } tableString += "</td>"; } tableString += "</tr>"; } } tableString += "</table>"; $('#detail-news-table').html(tableString); try { trackPI(); } catch (e) { } }; function insertNewsHelp() { var help = "Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eRelevant\u003c/strong\u003e: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eAlle\u003c/strong\u003e: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003evom Unternehmen\u003c/strong\u003e: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden"; $('#detail-news-table').html(help); try { trackPI(); } catch (e) { } }; </script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box"> <div class="div_inline"> <div> <h2 class="box-headline"> Analysen zu Partners Group AG </h2> </div> <a href="/analysen/partners_group" title="Analysen zu Partners Group AG" class="headline footer-more">mehr Analysen</a></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <ul class="box-nav" id="analysis-navigation"> <li class="active" id="allAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill">Alle</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="buyAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill">Buy</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="holdAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill">Hold</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="sellAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill">Sell</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class=" last" id="helpAnalysis"> <a data-toggle="pill"><div class="image_icon_questionmark"></div></a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> </ul> <span id="analysis-table"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> <span id="analysis-table-all" style="display: none"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> <span id="analysis-table-buy" style="display: none;"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> <span id="analysis-table-sell" style="display: none;"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> <span id="analysis-table-hold" style="display: none;"> <!-- Default Analysis Table Layout --> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small tableAltColor no-margin-bottom"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="analytic_link" /> <col /> <col class="change_icon" /> </colgroup> <tbody> </tbody> </table> </div> </span> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> $('#analysis-navigation li').click(function () { if (this.id != "helpAnalysis") { updateAnalysisTable(this.id); } else { insertAnalysisHelp(); } }); function updateAnalysisTable(selectedId) { switch (selectedId) { case "buyAnalysis": $('#analysis-table').html($('#analysis-table-buy').html()); break; case "holdAnalysis": $('#analysis-table').html($('#analysis-table-hold').html()); break; case "sellAnalysis": $('#analysis-table').html($('#analysis-table-sell').html()); break; default: $('#analysis-table').html($('#analysis-table-all').html()); } try { trackPI(); } catch (e) { } }; function insertAnalysisHelp() { var help = "Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Partners Group AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eAlle\u003c/strong\u003e: Alle Empfehlungen\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eBuy\u003c/strong\u003e: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. \u0026quot;kaufen\u0026quot; oder \u0026quot;buy\u0026quot;\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eHold\u003c/strong\u003e: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. \u0026quot;halten\u0026quot; oder \u0026quot;neutral\u0026quot;\u003cbr/\u003e\u003cstrong\u003eSell\u003c/strong\u003e: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. \u0026quot;verkaufen\u0026quot; oder \u0026quot;reduce\u0026quot;\u003cbr/\u003e"; $('#analysis-table').html(help); try { trackPI(); } catch (e) { } }; </script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <link href="https://script.finanzen.at/Content/Scripts/jVal/jVal.css?v=20260505.4" rel="stylesheet" title="" type="text/css" /> <div style="display: none"><input class="ajax-token" id="__atts" name="__atts" type="hidden" value="2026-05-21-13-48-29" /> <input class="ajax-token" id="__ath" name="__ath" type="hidden" value="/LHmXrzDJq/VWqgXOL8ap5EffnE01Xypm+lWGgEx4to=" /> <input class="ajax-token" id="__atcrv" name="__atcrv" type="hidden" value="((23632 * 31699) + 14960)" /> </div> <input type="hidden" name="loginUrl" value="/myfinanzen?r=%2fnachrichten%2faktien%2fpartners-group-launches-new-total-return-strategy-1036182692" /> <div style="display: none;"> <div id="addInstrumentToPortfolioBox"> <div class="box depot_add"> <div class="box-headline"> <span class="addentry">Eintrag hinzufügen</span> <span class="editentry" style="display: none">Eintrag bearbeiten</span> </div> <div id="divInstrumentAddedInfo"> Hinweis: <b>Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln?</b> Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision<sup>*</sup> pro Trade? <b><a class="text-underline" href="https://g.finanzen.net/fnbfatfi1601md" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Hier informieren!</a></b> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box state_success statebox" id="addInstrumentToPortfolioSuccess" style="display: none; height: 40px;"> <div class="state_icon" style="float: left;"></div> Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! <span style="text-decoration:underline;"> <a id="addToPortfolioSuccessLink">Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln</a>.</span> </div> <div class="box state_error flex grid--d-none" id="addInstrumentToPortfolioError"> <div class="content flex"> <div class="state_icon"></div> <div class="state_content width-auto" id="addInstrumentToPortfolioError_content"> Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten! </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="addInstrumentToPortfolioForm" style="display: none" class="table-responsive"> <form id="addInstrumentForm"> <div class="box state_info" id="NoPortfoliosHint" style="display: none"> <div class=""> <div class="state_icon"></div> <div class=""> <span id="NoPortfoliosHint_NoDepots" style="display: none">Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben.</span> <span id="NoPortfoliosHint_NoWatchlists" style="display: none">Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.</span> </div> </div> </div> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioInstrumentId" value="" /> <table class="table table-small no-margin-bottom addInstrumentToPortfolioForm"> <colgroup> <col> <col class="last"> </colgroup> <tr id="NoPortfoliosInput" style="display: none"> <td class="text_right"> <span id="NoPortfoliosHint_TextNoDepots" style="display: none">Portfolioname:</span> <span id="NoPortfoliosHint_TextNoWatchlists" style="display: none">Watchlistname:</span> </td> <td> <input type="text" id="NewPortfolioName" style="text-align: left; width: 200px" jval="{valid:Validation.String.NotEmpty, message:'*'}" /> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioTypeId" /> </td> </tr> <tr id="PortfolioList"> <td class="text_right">Portfolio:</td> <td> <select id="PortfolioId"> <!-- <option value="-1">--- Bitte wählen:</option> <optgroup id="depots_group" label="Portfolios"></optgroup> <optgroup id="watchlists_group" label="I18N_portfolio#select#watchlists"></optgroup> --> </select> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Name:</td> <td> <span id="PortfolioInstrumentName"></span> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioInstrumentIsin" /> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Typ:</td> <td> <span id="PortfolioInstrumentTypeName"></span> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioInstrumentTypeId" /> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">ISIN:</td> <td><span id="PortfolioInstrumentIdentifier"></span></td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Börse:</td> <td><select id="PortfolioInstrumentExchange"></select></td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem" id="PortfolioSizeRow"> <td class="text_right">Anzahl:</td> <td> <input type="text" id="PortfolioInstrumentSize" class="text_right" jval="{valid:function (val) { return val.length > 0 && !isNaN(convertLocalDecimalToStandardDecimal(val)) }, message:'*'}" value="1" /> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Aktueller Kurs:</td> <td> <span id="PortfolioLastQuote"></span> <span id="PortfolioLastQuoteCurrency"></span> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Kurszeit:</td> <td><span id="PortfolioLastQuoteTime"></span></td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Kaufpreis:</td> <td> <input type="text" id="PortfolioBuyingPrice" class="text_right" jval="{valid:function (val) { return val.length > 0 && !isNaN(convertLocalDecimalToStandardDecimal(val)) }, message:'*'}" /> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioBuyingPriceCurrencyValue" /> <span id="PortfolioBuyingCurrencyId"></span> <!-- <select id="PortfolioBuyingCurrencyId"> <option value="-1">--- Bitte wählen:</option> </select> --> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem"> <td class="text_right">Kaufdatum:</td> <td> <span id="PortfolioBuyingDate">21.05.2026 13:48</span> </td> </tr> <tr rel="addInstrumentToPortfolioFormItem" id="PortfolioBuyingWorthRow"> <td class="text_right">Kaufwert:</td> <td> <input type="text" id="PortfolioBuyingWorth" class="text_right" disabled /> <input type="hidden" id="PortfolioExchangeRateValue" /> EUR </td> </tr> <tr> <td></td> <td> <div class="button bgBlue" id="SaveInstrumentToPortfolio"> <span class="addentry">Hinzufügen</span> <span class="editentry" style="display: none">Speichern</span> </div> </td> </tr> <!-- <tr class="f_wl hidden"> <td class="text_right">I18N_portfolio#entry#lower_limit:</td> <td><input type="text" id="PortfolioLowerLimit"/></td> </tr> <tr class="f_wl hidden"> <td class="text_right">I18N_portfolio#entry#upper_limit:</td> <td><input type="text" id="PortfolioUpperLimit"/></td> </tr> --> </table> </form> </div> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> var token = { __atts: $('.ajax-token[name=__atts]').val(), __ath: $('.ajax-token[name=__ath]').val(), __atcrv: window.eval($('.ajax-token[name=__atcrv]').val()) }; $(document).ready(function () { Portfolio.linkToDepotOverview = "/myfinanzen/portfolio-und-watchlist"; Portfolio.linkToDepotDetail = "/myfinanzen/portfolio"; Portfolio.linkToWatchlistOverview = "/myfinanzen/watchlist"; Portfolio.linkToWatchlistDetail = "/myfinanzen/watchlisten-details"; Portfolio.applicationCurrencyCode = 'EUR'; getQuoteAndExchange = function () { return Portfolio.getQuoteAndExchange(); }; calculateExchange = function () { return Portfolio.calculateExchange(); }; $('#PortfolioInstrumentSize').unbind('change').change(calculateExchange); $('#PortfolioBuyingPrice').unbind('change').change(calculateExchange); $('#PortfolioBuyingDate').unbind('change').change(getQuoteAndExchange); }); </script> </div><div class="col-md-4 col-xs-12 "><div class="box-bg"><div class="box"> <h2 class="box-headline"> <a href="/nachrichten">Newssuche</a> </h2> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-12 col-xs-12"> <form id="newsSearchForm" action="/nachrichten/suchergebnisse" method="post"> <table class="table table-small no-margin-bottom no-border news-table-input"> <tbody> <tr> <td class="no-padding-left"> <input type="text" name="_newsSearchTerm" value="" placeholder="Suchtext" class="fond-input"> </td> <td> <a href="javascript:void(0);" onclick="$('#newsSearchForm').submit();" class="button white fullwidth"> GO </a> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </form> </div> </div> </div></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="ad-wrapper-aut-rectangle"> <div id="adnz_rectangle_1"></div> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box"> <div class="title"> <h2 class="box-headline">Aktien in diesem Artikel</h2> <div class="spacer-10"></div> </div> <div id="zero-detail-integration" class="zero-detail-integration zero-detail-integration-popup" style="display: none"> </div> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small no-margin-bottom" style="table-layout:fixed"> <colgroup> <col width="40%" /> <col width="16%" /> <col width="17%" /> <col width="17%" /> </colgroup> <tbody> <tr> <td > <a href="/aktien/partners_group-aktie">Partners Group AG</a><div class="hidden-xs hidden-sm" style="float:left; margin-top:5px;"> <div data-linkbuysell data-linkbuysell-isin="CH0024608827" data-linkbuysell-wkn="A0JJY6" data-linkbuysell-name="Partners Group AG" data-linkbuysell-url="partners_group"> <div class="zero-buy-button"> <div id="buybuttonnewsZero" class="zero-buy-button--name hidden-xs">Aktie kaufen</div> </div> </div> </div> <input type="hidden" name="buyurl" id="buyurl-Partners Group AG-aktie" value="CH0024608827"> <input type="hidden" name="sellurl" id="sellurl-Partners Group AG-aktie" value="A0JJY6"> </td> <td > 991,00 </td> <td > <span class="colorRed font-color-red">-0,40%</span> </td> <td > <img src="data:image/gif;base64,R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP///yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7" class="lazy" data-original="https://pproxy.finanzen.at/cst/FinanzenAtRedesign/Share/chart.aspx?instruments=16,2460882,16,814&style=minigrau4018&period=OneYear&timezone=W.+Europe+Standard+Time" alt="Partners Group AG" onclick="window.location.href= '/chart/partners_group'" style='cursor:pointer' title="Partners Group AG 1 Jahr Chart"/> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div> <script> function openZero(isin, wkn, name, url) { $.ajax({ url: "/Ajax/ZeroDetailsIntegrationPopUp", type: "post", data: { Isin: isin, Wkn: wkn, Name: name, URL: url }, dataType: 'html', success: function (v) { $('.zero-detail-integration').html(v); $('.zero-detail-integration').show(); }, error: function (error) { } }); } document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () { document.querySelectorAll("[data-linkbuysell]").forEach(function (btn) { var isin = btn.getAttribute('data-linkbuysell-isin'); var wkn = btn.getAttribute('data-linkbuysell-wkn'); var name = btn.getAttribute('data-linkbuysell-name'); var url = btn.getAttribute('data-linkbuysell-url'); btn.addEventListener('click', function () { openZero(isin, wkn, name, url); }); }); }); function closeZero() { $('.zero-detail-integration').empty(); $('.zero-detail-integration').hide(); }; function handleCookie(broker) { switch (broker) { case 'FNB': 3 if (document.getElementById('hide-buysell-disclaimer').checked) { CreateCookie("hide-buysell-disclaimer", "yes", 365); } break; case 'hellobank': if (document.getElementById('hide-buysell-disclaimer-hellobank').checked) { CreateCookie("hide-buysell-disclaimer-hellobank", "yes", 365); } break; case 'bankdirekt': if (document.getElementById('hide-buysell-disclaimer-bankdirekt').checked) { CreateCookie("hide-buysell-disclaimer-bankdirekt", "yes", 365); 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Quartal 2026">Apple, NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Die US-Aktien der Deutschen Bank im 1. Quartal 2026</a></td> </tr> <tr> <td width="24%" >20.05.26</td> <td width="76%" ><a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/depot-von-george-soros-im-1-quartal-2026-starinvestor-steigt-bei-nvidia-ein-und-setzt-auf-den-ki-boom-1036170850" title="Depot von George Soros im 1. Quartal 2026: Starinvestor steigt bei NVIDIA ein und setzt auf den KI-Boom">Depot von George Soros im 1. Quartal 2026: Starinvestor steigt bei NVIDIA ein und setzt auf den KI-Boom</a></td> </tr> <tr> <td width="24%" >19.05.26</td> <td width="76%" ><a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/berkshire-depot-post-buffet-alphabet-aktie-rueckt-bei-greg-abel-ins-zentrum-1036170866" title="Berkshire-Depot post Buffet: Alphabet-Aktie rückt bei Greg Abel ins Zentrum">Berkshire-Depot post Buffet: Alphabet-Aktie rückt bei Greg Abel ins Zentrum</a></td> </tr> <tr> <td width="24%" >17.05.26</td> <td width="76%" ><a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/devisen/bitcoin-ether-&-co-in-der-vergangenen-woche-wochenbilanz-der-kryptowahrungen-in-kw-20-1036136349" title="Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 20">Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 20</a></td> </tr> <tr> <td width="24%" >17.05.26</td> <td width="76%" ><a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/rohstoffe/gold-oel-&-co-in-kw-20-die-tops-und-flops-unter-den-rohstoffen-1036136347" title="Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 20: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen">Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 20: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen</a></td> </tr> </table> </div> </div> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="ad-wrapper-aut-rectangle"> <div id="adnz_rectangle_2"></div> </div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box-bg"> <div class="box"> <h2 class="box-headline">Börse aktuell - Live Ticker</h2> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <a href="/nachrichten/aktien/boerse-aktuell-21-05-2026-1036182170"><strong>ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX leichter -- Chinas Börsen letztlich schwach - Nikkei klettert kräftig</strong> <br/>Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert am Donnerstag seitwärts. 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