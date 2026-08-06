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WKN DE: A0JJY6 / ISIN: CH0024608827

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06.08.2026 11:30:14

Partners Group to become majority shareholder in data center power solutions provider AVK and accelerate future growth

Partners Group / Key word(s): Investment
Partners Group to become majority shareholder in data center power solutions provider AVK and accelerate future growth

06.08.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST

Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 6 August 2026

  • AVK is scaling to meet surging demand for data center infrastructure across Europe, driven by cloud adoption and AI compute requirements
  • Partners Group plans to invest over USD 1 billion to support AVK’s growth as a leading provider of power solutions and behind-the-meter generation
  • Partners Group aims to transform AVK into an infrastructure platform offering long-term Energy-as-a-Service solutions to data centers

Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, has agreed to acquire a majority stake in AVK Power Solutions ("AVK" or "the Company"), one of the largest and fastest-growing suppliers of power solutions for data centers and AI infrastructure in Europe, on behalf of its clients. Partners Group plans to initially invest over USD 1 billion of equity, supplemented by debt financing, to accelerate future growth. The AVK management team will retain a minority stake.

Headquartered in the UK, AVK designs, installs, and maintains data center power solutions with a focus on back-up power generators; bespoke behind-the-meter turnkey energy infrastructure, including microgrids; and modular electrical power units. The Company also offers hybrid solutions that can run on biogas, biofuel, and hydrogen. AVK has delivered more than 20,000 projects and installed approximately 3.5 GW of power to-date. The Company is active across the established "FLAP-D" markets of Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Dublin, as well as emerging European growth markets.

Total installed data center capacity in Europe has risen rapidly in recent years driven by accelerating cloud adoption and AI-driven compute demand, as well as policy initiatives to support data sovereignty. This expansion is reinforced by low vacancy rates across Europe's largest data center markets. However, the region continues to face grid congestion constraints, with connections in FLAP-D markets taking between seven and 15 years, which is a key bottleneck for expansion. AVK's solutions help solve this through providing operators with mission-critical access to on-site power generation at accelerated timelines.

Alongside management, Partners Group has ambitions to transform AVK into an infrastructure platform offering long-term Energy-as-a-Service ("EaaS") solutions to data centers, principally through microgrids. This will involve AVK continuing to build and own power assets and securing long-term contracted offtake agreements with data center operators or customers. AVK has an advanced pipeline of more than 2 GW of behind-the-meter power opportunities across Europe.

Partners Group has built deep expertise in decentralized energy in Europe through its investments in Gren and Eteck, as well as in data centers having scaled and exited the pan-Nordic platform atNorth. AVK sits at the cross-section of these growing sectors. Partners Group also has experience investing in behind-the-meter turnkey energy solutions providers for data centers in the US through its acquisition of Life Cycle Power in 2025.

Nicholas Pepper, Managing Director, Infrastructure, Partners Group, says: "AI is driving one of the largest infrastructure buildouts in decades, and access to power is becoming a defining constraint. This constraint and lengthening connection queues are critical bottlenecks to growth in the European data center market, which on-site generation can alleviate by accelerating speed-to-power. AVK, with its deep expertise, track record, and pan-European footprint, is well-positioned to address this issue as a one-stop-shop for data center power solutions. We see an exciting growth opportunity for AVK and we look forward to supporting the management team in its next chapter." 

Ben Pritchard, Chief Executive Officer, AVK, says: “Speed-to-power is now a defining opportunity for European data center operators. Our new partnership with Partners Group will allow us to meet our customers exactly where the market demands. From the moment we launched our first microgrid, we recognized the challenge and the opportunity facing developers and operators globally. By adding capital to our power solutions portfolio, we can turn speed-to-power from an ambition into action. I am excited to lead AVK into this new chapter alongside Partners Group, leveraging the firm's deep operational expertise in the data center sector and power markets."

Partners Group will invest in AVK through its fourth direct infrastructure program, which recently held a final close at over USD 15 billion. Partners Group has over USD 40 billion in total assets under management across its Infrastructure business. The firm was advised by A&O Shearman, PwC, EY, Altman Solon, Arcadis, and Clifford Chance on the transaction. 

About Partners Group
Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2’000 professionals and over USD 186 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties, and special opportunities. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About AVK
AVK is one of the largest and fastest-growing suppliers of innovative power solutions for data centres and AI infrastructure in Europe and the UK. We specialise in all aspects of design, planning, implementation, and continuing maintenance. At AVK, we power tomorrow’s data. We are transforming the way the data industry connects to and consumes energy by developing innovative and sustainable solutions. We deploy leading-edge solutions for our clients, helping them to meet their power demands alongside their sustainability goals. With offices and hubs across the UK and Europe, AVK is in a strong position, in terms of operational scale and delivery capabilities to tackle complex, large-scale, and groundbreaking engineering and energy projects. In 2026, AVK was named one of the UK’s Best Managed Companies by Deloitte Private, recognising the strategy, culture, capability and financial performance behind the company’s growth.

Partners Group media relations contact
Henry Weston
Phone: +44 207 575 2593
Email: henry.weston@partnersgroup.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Partners Group
Zugerstrasse 57
6341 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 784 60 00
Fax: + 41 41 784 60 01
E-mail: partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com
Internet: https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/
ISIN: CH0024608827
Valor: 2460882
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2378660

 
End of News EQS News Service

2378660  06.08.2026 CET/CEST

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