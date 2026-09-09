PDF Solutions Aktie
WKN: 541307 / ISIN: US6932821050
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09.09.2026 03:30:01
PDF Solutions CTO Sells 3,394 Shares
Andrzej Strojwas, Chief Technology Officer of PDF Solutions(NASDAQ:PDFS), reported a sale of 3,394 shares of common stock on Aug. 31, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($44.41); post-transaction value based on Aug. 31, 2026, market close ($44.48).
PDF Solutions operates as a specialized software and services provider to the semiconductor sector with a market capitalization of $2 billion and TTM revenues of $241.2 million. The company leverages proprietary technology platforms and intellectual property to address critical design and manufacturing challenges in semiconductor production. With 600 employees and a global footprint, PDF Solutions maintains a competitive position through its integrated suite of software tools, IP offerings, and domain expertise in semiconductor manufacturing optimization.
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