Pernod Ricard becomes official partner of Paris Saint-Germain

Pernod Ricard is announcing its official partnership with Paris Saint-Germain. This new global partnership, the first of its kind for Pernod Ricard, will feature the entire portfolio of the Group's premium brands. The four-year agreement is set to begin this 24/25 season and will span across PSG's professional teams; men’s and women’s football as official partner and handball, as an official provider.

For over a decade, Pernod Ricard has been an official provider of wine and spirits of PSG’s hospitality program. Counting more than 218 million followers worldwide, PSG is a global club and iconic brand, ranked at the 3rd position in Deloitte's Money League. Pernod Ricard now becomes a worldwide official partner and will now be the sole champagne and spirits provider of the club, with dedicated visibility and communications rights* as well as bespoke experiences*.

With this partnership, two globally recognized, iconic brands come together, united in their mission to celebrate victories, sportsmanship and human connections. Together, they will create sophisticated, on-the-ground experiences that embody the elegance and shared successes cherished by all PSG enthusiasts. By combining their values and their strengths, these two leading brands will amplify the essence of French savoir-faire and culture at global scale.

For Philippe GUETTAT, EVP Global Brands at Pernod Ricard, "In recent weeks the whole world has observed how sport is about audacity, passion, and coming together; values that fully resonate with Pernod Ricard’s purpose of being Créateurs de Convivialité. Through this partnership with Paris Saint-Germain, we want to celebrate the beauty of togetherness and achievement, through the magic of sport. We will be cheering on PSG and their great ambitions for the upcoming seasons.”

Nicola IBBETSON, Director of Partnerships and Sponsorships at Paris Saint-Germain, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with Pernod Ricard, a prestigious partner that embodies the same passion for excellence, conviviality, and elegance as Paris Saint-Germain. This partnership is a perfect synergy, where each brand enhances the other, and together, we will elevate the PSG and Pernod Ricard experience to new heights on the international stage.”

*This major global partnership excludes France in terms of visibility or activations, and only covers commercial aspects and is subject to compliance with any local regulations.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and wine industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand-building, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term development of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive, and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard’s consolidated sales amounted to €11,598 million in fiscal year FY24.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code:FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

About Paris Saint-Germain

Founded in 1970, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stands as France's most successful sports franchise and one of the elite football clubs in Europe. Since its acquisition by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) in 2011, PSG has achieved remarkable success both on and off the pitch. The Club has secured a record-breaking 12 national championship titles and a total of 51 trophies since its founding, including an astounding 32 trophies since 2011. PSG has been home to some of football’s biggest stars, including Ronaldinho, Beckham, Ibrahimovic, Messi, and Neymar Jr., and currently features some of the world’s top players. With a rapidly growing global fan base of over 200 million social media followers, PSG ranks among the largest and most influential clubs and brands in world sports.

PSG, considered as the club of the new generation, is known for its innovative and forward-thinking approach. The Club has expanded beyond traditional football by establishing an Esports team and supporting men’s soccer/football, women’s soccer/football, handball, and judo teams. PSG is also deeply committed to social responsibility through its PSG For Communities program, which focuses on empowering disadvantaged youth through dedicated funding and impactful initiatives.

