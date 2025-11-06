Philips Aktie

Philips für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 940602 / ISIN: NL0000009538

06.11.2025 16:08:29

Philips introduces industry-first cath lab integration that automatically synchronizes pre-operative CT with C-arm movement, paving the way for CT-guided PCI

Philips introduces cath lab integration that automatically synchronizes pre-operative CT with C-arm movement, paving the way for CT-guided PCI.
06.11.25 Philips Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.11.25 Philips Overweight Barclays Capital
05.11.25 Philips Buy UBS AG
05.11.25 Philips Hold Deutsche Bank AG
05.11.25 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Philips N.V. 24,19 -2,30% Philips N.V.
Philips Electronics N.V. (Spons. ADRS) 23,80 -0,83% Philips Electronics N.V. (Spons. ADRS)

