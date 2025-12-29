NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
29.12.2025 01:00:00
Prediction: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock That Will Outperform Nvidia in 2026
Nvidia has been one of the best-performing stocks in the current bull market. The stock has increased by more than 1,000% since the release of ChatGPT, which kicked off the artificial intelligence (AI) spending spree among big tech stocks. Nvidia has been a huge beneficiary of the growing spend on artificial intelligence infrastructure, as its GPUs are best in class for training large language models.Despite its status as the largest company in the world with a market cap of around $4.5 trillion, analysts think Nvidia could keep climbing higher in 2026. The median price target on the stock is $250, about 30% higher than the stock price as of this writing. That would make it a $6 trillion company.But another AI leader looks poised to outperform the chipmaker in 2026 thanks to its momentum across hardware, software, and real-world applications of AI. Here's why I expect Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to outperform Nvidia next year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.12.25
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 sackt zum Handelsende ab (finanzen.at)
|
26.12.25
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Freitagssitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
26.12.25