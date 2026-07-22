Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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22.07.2026 16:58:33
Prediction: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Will Drop a Bombshell on July 30
On July 30, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) reports earnings, and I think its CEO, Andy Jassy, will drop a bombshell that nobody is expecting. Amazon has been spending heavily on data center capital expenditures and is currently projected to spend about $200 billion this year -- the most of any artificial intelligence (AI) hyperscaler. All of that spending is now translating into increased computing capacity, which allows clients desperate for more computing power to spend more.This will cause Amazon Web Services' (AWS) revenue to skyrocket, significantly boosting Amazon's overall growth and profit picture. This could create the perfect storm that sends the stock price skyrocketing, and I think investors would be smart to get in before July 30.Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. Image source: Amazon.com Inc.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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