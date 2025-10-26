ASML NV Aktie
Prediction: ASML Stock Will Soar Over the Next 5 Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.
Shares of semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) have soared more than 1,100% over the past decade with an average annual gain of 28%. How will ASML perform over the coming five years? I suspect it will soar more.Why? Semiconductors will remain in high demand. They're necessary to fuel the growth of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and more -- and ASML has a near-monopoly on the fancy lithography machines used to make them. This equipment etches intricate circuitry onto silicon wafers, and it is the only supplier of advanced extreme ultraviolet systems (EUVs), too.The company's financials are impressive. Gross profit margins have been above 50% for the past few years, and net margins -- the portion of every dollar of revenue kept as profit -- have topped 25%. As of the end of June, the net margin was above 30%!Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
