Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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06.06.2026 15:47:00
Prediction: Eli Lilly Will Reach $1,200 in 2026
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) doesn't need a perfect year to reach $1,200 in 2026. It does, however, need to maintain its continued dominance in the rapidly growing market for obesity and diabetes drugs -- and that's exactly how things are playing out. Let's see why investors should remain upbeat on Eli Lilly.Lilly's GLP-1 franchise, led by Mounjaro and Zepbound, continues to generate extraordinary growth. During the first quarter of 2026, Lilly reported nearly $13 billion in combined quarterly revenue from the two drugs. That's not trivial, especially when you consider that the bull case for Lilly increasingly revolves around the future size of the obesity market.Recent prescription data suggest that Lilly now controls roughly 60% of the U.S. GLP-1 market,a remarkable achievement considering Novo Nordisk's early lead with Ozempic and Wegovy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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