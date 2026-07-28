SK hynix Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070
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28.07.2026 19:27:00
Prediction: Nvidia-SK Hynix Partnership Will Make Both Stocks Big Winners
Just before last weekend kicked off, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) finished some business, signing the largest memory deal in history. As part of the partnership, SK Hynix's subsidiary, SK Telecom, will build a 2-gigawatt AI cloud data center in Korea using Nvidia's Vera Rubin Platform. Meanwhile, SK Hynix will supply Nvidia with high bandwidth memory (HBM) going forward, while the two companies will work together to co-develop future generations of AI memory. One of the biggest bottlenecks in the AI infrastructure build-out right now is memory, especially HBM. To reduce latency and improve power efficiency, graphics processing units (GPUs) and other AI chips need to be packaged with HBM. Meanwhile, the need for HBM is only growing as inference increasingly focuses on fast memory access rather than raw compute power.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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